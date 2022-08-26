Norma Jean Ledbetter Morman, 89, passed away August 24, 2022 at her home in Myrtle, MS. She was born on March 28, 1933 in New Albany to Herman C. Ledbetter and Eunice Huffstickler Ledbetter. Her family moved to Memphis, TN where she graduated from Humes High School. She met the love of her life Hugh Sidney Morman and married him on August 22, 1949. They were blessed with 69 years together. In 1957, they moved to Myrtle, MS and became faithful, active members of Myrtle Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for many years, and sang in the church choir for over 50 years until her ill health slowed her down, and was actively involved in the ministry of Camp Zion. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 5:00-8:00pm at United Funeral Service in New Albany, MS. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Myrtle Baptist Church. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include two sons, Hugh S. Morman Jr. of Myrtle and David H. Morman (Linda) of Blue Springs; grandchildren Clay Morman of Myrtle, Christopher Morman of Myrtle and Amanda Alexander (Jacob) of New Albany MS; granddaughter in-law Ashley Morman of Myrtle; great grandkids Blake and Mason Morman of Myrtle and Grayson and Sawyer Alexander of New Albany; one brother, L.D. Ledbetter of Southaven, MS; two sisters, Teresia Wise of Blue Springs, MS, and Janice Ledbetter of Myrtle, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one brother Dwight (Satch) Ledbetter of Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Norma retired as an accountant from Mohasco Furniture Manufacturing Co. She was, in every respect, an outstanding person. Her name was always mentioned with honor, respect, and appreciation everywhere she went. She was an active member of Women's Auxiliary of Gideon's International Ministry since 1977. She enjoyed being a part of her kids, grandkids and great grandkids active lives. Pallbearers will be Allen Gregory, Carl Hudson, Jim Hogan, Fred Hogan, Ken Anderson, Lee Ledbetter, and Bruce Zulauf.
