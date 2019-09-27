NEW ALBANY FORMERLY OF HOLLY SPRINGS -- Chester Lee Morning, 74, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his residence in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday September 28, 2019 1:00 p.m. the body will be placed in church at Noon at Smith Grove M.B. Church 5776 Smith Grove Rd. Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Free Springs U.M. Church 76 CR 511 Free Spring Rd. Como, MS 38619. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
