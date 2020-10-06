WATERFORD, MS LAWS HILL COMMUNITY -- Christine Morning, 73, passed away Monday, October 05, 2020, at her home in Waterford.Graveside. Services will be on Sunday October 11, 2020 1:00 at New Hope Cemetery 3120 Hwy 310 Laws Hill. Visitation will be on Saturday October 10, 2020 3:00 - 5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

