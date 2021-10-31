Margie Morphis Branham, 83, died at her home on October 30, 2021 surrounded by her children. She was a factory worker and for 15 years she was self employed. She was a member of The Church of God of Prophecy. Margie is survived by her children, Debby Alexander(Hank),Linda Houpt, Roger Houpt, and Gina Houpt, all of Pontotoc; granddaughter, Amanda Ingram; two sisters, Janie Dobbs of Pontotoc and Jeri Edsall of San Antonio, TX; brother, Rev. Mitchell Morphis(Debbie) of Pontotoc; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Branham; parents, Ausborn and Estelle Morphis; son, Jerry Bryant; grandson, Kevin Bryant; sister, Martha Hayes; 3 nephews, Willie "Tommy" Roberson, Mitchell Eberwein, and Barry Dobbs; and niece, Tammy Johnson. Services will be Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. James "Arch" Archambeault officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers wil be Gary Dobbs, Ethan Dobbs, Brody Ferguson, Hank Alexander, Scott Roberson, and David Westmoreland. Honorary Pallbearer will be David Ford. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 2nd 5-8PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home and Wednesday, November 3rd, 1PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.