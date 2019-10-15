Cora Amanda Morphis

Cora Amanda Morphis, age 64, was a lifelong resident of Booneville, Ms. Amanda passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. She attended Booneville High School and worked at Prentiss Manufacturing Com-pany in Booneville. She spent her retirement years as a homemaker, while loving her children, grandchildren and her puppies. Amanda truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; Chatting and dancing with friends. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS on October 16th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery. She is survived by her sons, Danny (Dottie) Bonds of Booneville; Aaron (Janine) of Diamondhead, MS; three grandsons, Nathan and Corey Peeks of Booneville and Ashton Paul Morphis of Diamondhead, MS; brother Wayne Thornton of Booneville; her loving companion Danny Stephens of Marietta; and her dear best friend Julia Jeffreys of Booneville. She is preceded in death by her parents Horace and Gwen Nell Thornton of Booneville and her daughter Rebecca Peeks of Booneville. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from noon until service time at 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

