Patsy Louise Holloway Morphis, 71, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her home in Pontotoc. She was born in Pontotoc to Palmer and Luna Holloway. She was a loving mother, grandmother and had a great love of family and friends. She loved gardening and her flowers. She lived a spirited life, always having a smile and love for others. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00pm Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Jerry Caples will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartwell Tutor Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-Son-Chuck McLarty (Carla); daughter-Dawne McDonald (Joe); 3 grandchildren-Coy McLarty, Ali Craft (Justin) and Clay Taylor; sisters-Lottie Jones and Faye Moore (Terry). Preceded in death by-her parents Pallbearers-Coy McLarty, Clay Taylor, George Jones, Scott Moore, Grant Jones and Justin Craft. Visitation-12pm until service time Thursday, December 26, 2019.
