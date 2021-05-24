Mrs. Donna Sue Wilson Morphis, 80, passed away on May 24, 2021 at her home in Belden, MS. Mrs. Morphis was born in Houlka on March 8, 1941 to William "Shorty" Tillman McCammon and Vattie C. Sprayberry McCammon. She worked as a factory inspector for Indianapolis Glove Company and was a member of Schooner Valley Baptist Church. She had a passion for flowers and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Schooner Valley Baptist Church in Houlka, MS with Rev. Linn Hughes, and Rev. Todd Bowen officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, MS. Mrs. Morphis is survived by her husband, Bill Morphis of Belden, MS; her daughters, Donna (Jeff) Bridges of Saltillo, Betty Joe (Mike) Wilson of Palmetto, Debbie (Bernie) Lemons of Ardmore, OK and Lisa Wilson Turley of Houlka; her sons, Randy (Sheila) Wilson of Pontotoc, Kevin (Sylvia) Wilson of Pleasant Ridge, MS; and Mike (Carmen) Morphis of Blue Springs, MS; her brothers, Jerry (Carolyn) McCammon of Pittsboro, MS, and Bill (Pam) McCammon of Pittsboro; her grandchildren, Randy Wilson Jr., Justin (Shannon) Wilson, Jake (Natasha) Wilson, and Wally Wilson; her great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Wilson, Ryder Wilson, Landyn Wilson, Piper Wilson, Lawson Wilson, Lynnleigh Wilson, Jordyn Ealy, Jaedyn Ealy, and Ayla Ealy; and a host of step grandchildren and step great- grandchildren. Mrs. Morphis is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, the late Riley Wilson, her brothers, Herman, Wayne, and Roy McCammon. Pallbearers will be Randy Wilson Jr., Justin Wilson, Jake Wilson, Wally Wilson, Landyn Wilson, and Jordyn Ealy. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.