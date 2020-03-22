Barbara Windham Pappas-Morris, 82, of Searcy passed from this life on March 17, 2020. "She is absent from the body and present with the Lord." She was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 11, 1937 to the late Sam J Windham and Zena Lambert Windham of Booneville, Mississippi. Barbara and her sons moved to Memphis, Tennessee in 1965. She was a department manager for the Goldsmith Store in Memphis, Tennessee. Barbara married the late Emanuel Pappas in 1970. She, her husband, and sons moved to Little Rock in 1973. She was an accounting clerk for J.C. Penney in Little Rock, Arkansas until she retired. After her retirement, she fulfilled a lifelong dream to have a college degree. Barbara earned an Associate of Arts from Arkansas State University at Beebe. She earned her B.A. in Sociology and Psychology at the University of Central Arkansas at Conway. She also achieved her social work degree at Harding University in Searcy. Barbara was a member of, "Gamma Beta Phi Society", an honors society. Barbara was a member of First Baptist Church in Searcy. She is survived by her sister, Betty Windham Williams (Don) of Booneville, Mississippi; one niece of Booneville, Mississippi and one nephew of Corinth, Mississippi; three granddaughters, Kayla Smith, Booneville, Mississippi, Lesa Smith Pace, Booneville, Mississippi, and Summer Warren Brown, Jacksonville, Arkansas; five great grandchildren, Hunter Pace, William Pace, Carter Brown, Kash Brown and sister Kamonie Brown all of their homes. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved sons, Tony Curtis Smith of Booneville, Mississippi and Gary Wayne Smith of Springfield, Missouri; as well as her beloved step father and mother, Harold and Zena Coley of Thrasher, Mississippi; and her infant twin sons who are buried in Monterey Bay, California. Sullivan Funeral Care of Kensett, Arkansas will be in charge of the cremation. Booneville Funeral Home of Booneville, Mississippi will be in charge of the internment of Barbara's ashes at Forest Memorial Park in Corinth, Mississippi. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care - Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Phone: 501-742-3621 Condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com
