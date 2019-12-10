Mrs. Bettie Ann Ward Morris, 81, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home in Hohenlinden, Mississippi. Bettie Morris was born in Chickasaw County, Mississippi on September 11,1938 to Julius Eugene Ward and Nora Susanna Huffman Ward. She was a member of Hohenlinden Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Fred Hartley officiating. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home in Houston. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery. Bettie Morris is survived by her husband, Rev. Carl Morris of Woodland, two sons, Leon (Pam) Morris Jr. of Woodland, and Randy (Judy) Morris of Woodland; two daughters, Kathy Rankin of Woodland, and Donna (Mark) Chard of Little Rock, AR; her grandchildren, Nikkie Moore, T.J. Bryant, Marty Black, Tony Black, Roger Morris, Rocky McGee, and Kari Gann; and 18 great-grandchildren. Bettie Morris was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, and one brother. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
34°
Snow
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 10, 2019 @ 6:08 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.