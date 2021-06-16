Carolyn Morris Bigelow, 89, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Willows Nursing Home in Harrodsburg, KY. Services will be on Saturday, June19, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Old Blackland Church. Visitation will be on 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Old Blackland Church. Burial will follow at Blackland Cemetery.

