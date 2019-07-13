Bobby Bennett Morris, 72, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born January 12, 1947, in Union County to Robert Lee and Mable Bennett Morris. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. He was a Master Home Builder. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Salem United Methodist Church with Bro. Bill Beavers and Bro. Dan Darling officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Nita Mayhew Morris; 1 daughter: Angie Corder (Jason) of Etta; 1 son: Jason Morris (Karen) of Taylor; and 4 grandchildren: Jennah Morris, Laina Corder, Maxie Morris, and Vance Corder. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers: Warren Morris and Wayne Morris. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at United and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Salem United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1521 Hwy. 355, Etta, MS., 38627. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
