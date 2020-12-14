Brenda Morris, 52, passed away Tuesday, December 08, 2020, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Graveside. Services will be on Saturday December 19, 2020 at Spirit of Life Church COG 7307 Hwy 178 W Byhalia, MS. Visitation will be on Friday December 18, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel . Serenity . Burial will follow at Spirit of Life Cemetery .

