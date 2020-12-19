Charlotte Morris, 67, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be private to the family at the Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 4 PM - 6 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

