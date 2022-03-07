Clara "Claire" M. Morris, 95, left her earthly home on March 2, 2022 to join her beloved husband, Don, in their heavenly home. Clara Margarette Peiffer was born on May 20, 1926. She married her husband Donald P. Morris on April 2, 1956. They went on to have 3 children. Claire was a Registered Nurse who worked at North Mississippi Medical Center in the OR and went on to work at the Women's Center for a total of 40 years. Her compassion for nursing was evident in inspiring her daughter and granddaughter to also pursue nursing. She went on to retire at the age of 80. In her spare time she enjoyed playing golf with her husband. (they were one of the original couples in the Sundowners golf group), bowling, and playing the organ. However, at the end of the day her greatest "activity" was spending time with her grandchildren. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum at Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Wooten (Louie) and Kelly Richard (Mark); one son, Mike Morris (Kim); one brother, Harry Fisher (Deloris); six grandchildren, Katie Albright (Josh), Mandy Gerdes (Kevan), Chris Morris, Eryn Richard, Courtney Willis (Sterling), and Casey Richard; and five great grandchildren, Emmalyn Albright, Emery Gerdes, Garner Albright, Adelyn Willis, and Lainey Kate Gerdes. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Morris and mother, Bertha Fisher. Pallbearers: Louie Wooten, Mark Richard, Kevan Gerdes and Sterling Willis
