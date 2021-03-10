Debbie Mobley Morris, 71, passed away Friday, March 05, 2021, at Baptist - East in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12 PM - service time at Tupelo Chapel .

