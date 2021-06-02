Dora Lee Grisham Morris, 86, died Thursday May 20, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Born July 16, 1934 in Brinkley, AR., she was the daughter of A.R. Grisham and Eunice Williford Grisham. She graduated from Brinkley High School in 1952. She then attended Draughon Business College in Memphis, TN. Upon her graduation, she was employed as a CMA and bookkeeper for The Stevenson Clinic in Memphis. She married Roger Ferris Morris in 1957. Roger retired from Union Planters Bank and they relocated to Nettleton, MS in 1988. Before her retirement at age 70, Dora was employed at Lee Sportswear in Plantersville and the Kroger Deli at Barnes Crossing. She is remembered for her customer service and smile that could "light up a room." Dora loved her animals and the outdoors. She was an avid gardener and loved to fish and hunt. She was an excellent horsewoman and if she had to be inside she treasured a good book and word search puzzles. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House Chapel, 5159 W. Main St., Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be from 1:30 PM to service time. Rev. Kyle Vernon will officiate. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends. She is survived by her beloved cat, Jane; her daughters, Dana Morris Brewer (Gene) Pontotoc, Sandra Everage of Pensacola, FL, and son, David McKinney Houston, TX; a niece, Patti Williams (Mitch) of Pontotoc; and a special friend, Lena Littlejohn of Pontotoc; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; grandniece and grandnephew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her parents; her siblings, Helen Simmons, Dorothy Jean "Dot" Walls, and Russ L. "Yak" Grisham; two children, Cary Glenn "Shorty" Morris, and Deborah Suzanne "Debbie" Grier. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Dora's honor may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38801, or your local humane society.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.