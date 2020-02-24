Essie Mae Benefield Morris, age 95, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her residence in Aberdeen. She was born October 25, 1924 to Herbert Benefield and Verona Guinn Benefield in Alabama. She was a life long resident of Monroe County where she was a homemaker. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in Hatley Cemetery. Survivors include one daughter, Gretta Jean Byrd of Aberdeen, MS; two sons, E.C. Morris of Aberdeen, MS and Johnny Morris (Brenda) of Smithville, MS; one brother, Johnny Benefield of Alabama; ten grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and nine great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Morris; two sons, Tommy Lee Morris and Jerry Morris. Visitation will be from 9:30 until service time, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
