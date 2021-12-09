James Kirk Morris, 91, of Searcy, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at home with his family by his side. He was born October 14, 1930 in Baldwyn, Mississippi to the late Eddie Kirk and Lula Mae (Palmer) Morris. James graduated from Wayland Baptist College and began his ministry. He ministered across the country in Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, Minnesota, Wyoming, New Mexico and most recently in Arkansas. His last pastoral church was Sidon Baptist Church. He was married to the love of his life Amy (Leggett) Morris for 66 years before she passed away. He is survived by his children, Eddie Kirk Morris and wife Heidi, Susan Holloway and husband James and Vicki Wicker and husband David; 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Amy, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Leukemia Foundation. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 12, 2021 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home of Searcy. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday at the Lebanon Cemetery in Baldwyn, Mississippi under the direction of Waters Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy. www.powellfuneralhome.net
