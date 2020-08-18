SMITHVILLE -- Columbus W. Morris, Jr., 90, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Cross Bound Church, Smithville, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Cross Bound Church, Smithville, MS. Burial will follow at Macedonia Predestinarian Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Crews, Alabama .

