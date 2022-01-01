Nettleton- John Charles Morris, Jr., 77, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on July 1, 1944 to parents John C. Morris, Sr. and Lavelle (Rhudy) Morris. He lived most of his life in Nettleton. Charles proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a member and deacon of Nettleton First Baptist Church. He worked at Emergency Medical Services Authority in Tupelo for 44 years and served as director for most of that time. He was a former alderman for the City of Nettleton. He enjoyed fishing , duck hunting, and making people laugh. Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Nettleton First Baptist Church with Bro. Bradley Geno officiating. Burial will be in the Nettleton Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Wanda (Patterson) Morris , two daughters, Mandy Jackson (Mitchell), Brandi Dabbs (Steven), four grandchildren, Christin Graves (Garry), John Evan Jackson (Kayla) ,Dawson Dabbs, Everett Dabbs;, five great grandchildren, Wen Graves, Hazel Graves, Gea Vivian Graves, Livi Jackson, Fisher Jackson, one sister, Peggy Harlow (Bud) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents , first wife Hazel Curry Morris, one grandson John Thomas Dabbs. Pallbearers will be Woody Magers, Mike Patterson, Jonathan Williams, Al Wright, Bradley Merchant, and Chris Merchant. Visitation will be on Monday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the church and on Tuesday before service time from 1:00-2:00 p.m.. Donations may be made to your local fire department in his memory. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
