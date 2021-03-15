Martha Jo Wilburn Morris passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Gulfport on Sunday March 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Norman Lee Morris, Sr.; her son Dr. Norman Lee Morris, Jr.; and parents Owen and Elaine Mann Wilburn. She is survived by her sister, Nan Brown (Ray); niece, Angela Brown Fountain; nephew, Joel Brown; aunts, JoAnne Sheffield (Charles), Dorothy Leslie (Carroll); Granddaughter, Ashley Morris Donati; grandson, Norman Lee Morris III; three great grandsons; cousins, Gary Williams, Wayne and Annie Mae Williams and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Martha was a native of Tupelo, MS and had lived on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for 60 years. She graduated from Gulf Park College For Women. Martha retired from Mississippi Power Company and was an active member of Long Beach Church of Christ, Mississippi Power Retirees, and the Bayou View Community. The family would like to thank her personal caregivers Diana Lawton and Charlotte Tanksley, Dr. Michael Payment and Staff, Dr. John Douglas and Staff, Dr. Bobby Tullos and Southern Care Hospice for the outstanding care shown Martha. In lieu of flowers, the donations may be made to Long Beach Church of Christ, 200 N Cleveland Ave, Long Beach, MS 39564. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, 8910 Carl Legett Rd. Gulfport, MS. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport served the family. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.RiemannFamily.com
