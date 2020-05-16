TISHOMINGO -- Paul Edward Morris, 68, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Midwestern Regional Medical Center in Zion, IL. Services will be on Tuesday, May 19 at Maud Cemetery. Burial will follow at Maud Cemetery.

