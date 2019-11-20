PONTOTOC -- Ricky Morris, 59, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 5-8PM and Saturday, November 23, 10AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.