Ruby Grace Morris, 97, of Shannon, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Traceway Green House's in Tupelo. She was born May 21, 1923 in Sulligent, AL to Margie and Houston Pitts. Grace was a beloved member of Harmony Primitive Baptist Church in Tupelo. She worked many years in a sewing factories. After retiring she worked at Shannon School in the cafeteria where she was known to many as Granny. Her hobbies were working in her flower garden, sharing flowers, canning, camping, sewing, and most of all talking to her friends and making new friends. She loved life and always had a smile on her face. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church in Sulligent, AL with Elder Tony Lester officiating. There will be a one hour visitation prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Macedenia Cemetery in Sulligent, AL. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Hardin (Paul L.) of Shannon; one brother, Clarence Pitts (Billie Joyce) of Sulligent, AL; two sister-in-law, Bobbie Jean Pitts and Shirley Benefield; one brother-in-law, Troy D. Morris (Betty); two grandchildren, Paul Wade Hardin (Sherry); Shelly Lauderdale; great grandchildren, Hunter Hardin (Hannah), Luke Lauderdale, Jake Lauderdale, Kristie Thompson, and Matt Thompson (Summer); great great grandchildren, Hanson Wade Hardin, Mark Thompson, Dustin Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Madelyn Thompson, Jake Jones, and Blalyn Oliver, and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thanks to Mrs. Grace's caregivers at Martin House/ Cedars. She is preceded in death by her husband, W.D. Morris; son, Charles Houston Morris, parents, Margie and Houston Pitts, brothers, Leon "Doc" Pitts, Laurence Pitts, Lamar Pitts, and Lonnie Pitts; sister, Laura Otts.
