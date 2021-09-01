VW "Ned" Morris, 72, of Lincoln, Illinois was called home and his heart made its final beat on July 22nd, 2021 in New York City, New York. He was born in Tupelo MS on September 18th, 1948 to Charles Pennal Morris and Kirksey Elizabeth Steele Morris. Ned was a 1968 graduate of Shannon High School where he played baseball and basketball. He was an avid reader, and it was often said that a good book and a jar of peanut butter was all he needed to be happy. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Navy and served for 8 years. He retired as a startup engineer from SRS in 2012. After his retirement he could often be found on the golf course or enjoying a steak dinner. Ned became a born again Christian when he was a teenager. He loved the Lord, his family and his friends. He is survived by his son, granddaughter, one sister, two brothers, four sisters in-law, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin sons, two brothers, one sister and her husband, one brother in-law, and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed more than words can say on this Earth, but we will be united in the presence of God together one day! The family of V W "Ned" Morris would like to invite all friends and extended family to a Celebration of Life Service for Ned from 1 - 2:30 PM on September 4, 2021 at Holland Funeral Home, Tupelo Chapel.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.