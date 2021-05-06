Wilson Morris, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice. He was born December 20, 1929 to the late Wheeler Morris and the late Nola Margaret Hood Morris. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was hard working man, an avid gardener, loved his church family and worshiping the Lord. Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday May 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Robert Humphres and Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Saturday. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters: Carolyn Irene (Steven) English of Zion, IL and Renee Hanson of Zion, IL; grandsons: Steven English, Jr., Christopher (Melanie Beck) Darracott, Adam Darracott, Heath (Cassandra) Morris; granddaughter; Lorinda (David) McAllister; great-grandsons: Taylor English, Andrew English, McKade Morris, Maddox Morris; great-granddaughters: Delta Grace Adams, Marlee Morris; special friends: Albert Jackson, Junior McCarley Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene Morris; son, Richard Morris; brothers: Chelsey "Check" Morris, Renan "Cotton" Morris, Billie Gene Morris; sisters: Earner Wilemon, Margaret L. Stegall, Letha Baxter; special friend, Bill Wilemon Pallbearers will be Steven English Jr., Christopher Darracott, Adam Darracott, Heath Morris, Taylor English, Andrew English, Michael Morris Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
