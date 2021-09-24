Charles "Mike" Michael Morrison, 70, of Booneville passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home. He was a member of the Lamb's Chapel Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Vietnam Marine Veteran, he loved fishing, hunting, traveling, camping and playing snooker with his friend, Ronnie. Funeral services with Military Honors will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Gene Coltharp, Bro. Rex Bullock, and Larry Dukes, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Dewayne Morgan officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife, Neda Morrison; his daughters, Mendey Smith (Chad) of Truxton, MO and Tiffany Hatcher (Scotty); his half-brother, Matt Morrison; his sister, Sue Smith (Mark) of Sikeston, MO; 7 grandchildren, Kelsie, Matthew, Caleb, Kaitlyn, Noah, Aaron and Joshua; great grandchild, Alexander; a host of nieces and nephews and several other close friends and relatives. The family would like to say a special thank you to NMMC Hospice Floor and all the staff and to Lamb's Chapel Church, Mike loved his church family. Pallbearers will be Matthew Hufford, Chad Smith, Scotty Hatcher, Caleb Hatcher, Doug Hargett, Clayton Pace, Tim Bullock and Corey Hargett. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Davis, Shannon Barley, nephews, great nephews, and his grandsons, Noah, Aaron, and Joshua Hatcher. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.