Iris E. Morrison, age 94, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born April 27, 1927 to Joseph Edgar and Lottie Opal Bell Simmons. Iris was a graduate of Algoma High School and Droughn's Business College. She was a member of West Heights Baptist Church, and had taught Sunday school and was a GA leader at First Baptist Church. Iris was also a Girl Scout leader and 4H volunteer and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked at Comfort Care as a seamstress for many years and enjoyed reading, history, sewing, gardening and her family. Services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 11, 2021 at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating; burial will follow in West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her children, Penny M. McRee (Stephen), Sherry M. Owen (Jimmy), Jan Morrison, Gayle M. Mobley (Phil) and Joseph P. Morrison; five sisters-in-law, Shirley Simmons, Peggy Simmons, Shirley Young, Wanda Davis and Thelma Morrison; one brother, Dennis Ray (D.R.) Simmons; six grandchildren, Stephanie McRee Swims (Dewey), Elizabeth McRee Gilstrap (Alan), Jennifer Plunk Hinson (Patrick), Courtney Teague Szkoponski (Bart), Cole Mobley and Chase Mobley; eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 39 years, L.D. Morrison; and four brothers, Donald E. Simmons, Robbie Hugh Simmons, Lynn Keith Simmons, Roger Dane Simmons. Pallbearers will be Cole Mobley, Dewey Nelson Swims IV, Carson Gilstrap, Ross Gilstrap, Terry Simmons and David Simmons. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM, Saturday until service time at the church. The family prefers that mask be worn and please avoid physical contact with the family due to some underlying health conditions. Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
