On Friday morning, January 15, 2021, Linda Gail Moore Morrison, 72, lifelong resident of Tippah County, departed this life at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following an extended illness. A Graveside Service honoring the life of Ms. Morrison will be at 2 PM Monday, January 18 in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Tippah County with Bro. Jeff Moore officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Morrison was born March 17, 1948 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Watson Thomas and Willard Opal Hatcher Moore. She was a graduate of Pine Grove High School and was employed as a Certified Nurse Assistant at Tippah County Hospital for over 10 years. A Christian, Ms. Morrison will be remembered for her quick witted personality and wonderful sense of humor. A connoisseur of ice cream and lover of Pepsi, she enjoyed reading, scary movies and watching a good action packed movie, especially one starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Affectionately known as "Granny", Ms. Morrison adored her much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very close to her nieces and had many adventures with her many close friends. A beloved mother, sister, aunt and Granny, she will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Blessed with a loving family, survivors include her children, Steve Morrison (Lisa) of Ripley, Amanda Stone (Shane) of Oxford and Amy Morrison-Johnson (Julie) of Tacoma, WA, two sisters, Shirley Clark of Albertville, AL and Pat Jeter (Alan) of Pine Grove, one brother, Marlin Moore (Ann) of Ripley, five grandchildren, Matthew Morrison (Emily), Hana Wallace (Stephen), Jonathan Morrison (Paige), Jake and Cade Stone, six great grandchildren, Emma, Radley, Kayson, Marley, Matley and Taegan and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Junior Moore, Delane Moore and a brother in law, John Clark. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
