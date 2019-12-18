Micheal Wayne "Mike" Morrison, 55, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his home in Dennis. He was born October 7, 1964, to James Carroll and Bettie Lorine Brazile Morrison. He worked in the furniture factory industry, before becoming disabled. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. A Celebration of life service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Clover Ridge Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Anita Kay Morrison; his mother, Lori Greffey (Joe) of Golden; one son, Michael Morrison; one step son, Nathan Gray; one step-daughter, Nerissa Gray, all of Dennis; one brother, Paul Underwood of West Salem, Ohio; one sister, Lee Ann Gann (Dennis) of Dennis; seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, James Edward Morrison; his Father, James Carroll Morrison; his grandparents, Eldon and Delta Morrison, and Marvin and Lizzie Brazile. Pallbearers will be Tommy Bates, Eric Bates, Tyler Wood, Brady Wood, Ethan Gray, Jerry White, Terry White, and Paul Underwood. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences may be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
