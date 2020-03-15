Nina J. Morrison (50) passed away Saturday March 14, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. She was a member of Booneville Church of Christ. She attended Freed-Hardeman and received her National Board Masters from Walden University. She taught school for twenty plus years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Booneville Church of Christ with Minister Jonathan Godsey and Shelby Moorman officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday, March 16, 2020 at Booneville Church of Christ. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Tracy Morrison of Ripley; her daughter, Madison Godsey (Jonathan) of Sumter, SC; her sons, Zachary Thornton ( Fiance, Chelsea) of Myrtle and Colton Morrison (Fiance, McKenzie) of Ripley; her brother, Shelby Moorman (Lana) of Manchester, TN; her parents, Luther and Joan Moorman of Booneville; her grandaughter, Zadie Thornton; her nieces & nephews, Chole, James and Hope Moorman and her special caregivers, Heather Hall and Heather Cornelius. Pallbearers will be; Dillon Davis, Clinton Morrison, A.J. Redman, Todd Roberts, Chris Koon and Kendall Reed. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
