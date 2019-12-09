Patsy Marie Hughey Morrison, 75, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at her home in Ashland, MS. She was born October 19, 1944, to Dee Daniel and Lucy Ozella Rutherford Hughey in Benton County, Mississippi. Patsy taught school for 31 years in the Tippah-Benton School System, where she received numerous Special Honors during her teaching career. She was a member of Beech Hill Church of Christ. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Minister King McCarver officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Patsy is survived by her husband, Darrell Morrison of Ripley, MS, whom she married on April 2, 1965; She also leaves her first cousin: Debbie Metcalfe and an aunt: Ednal Metcalfe both of Tupelo, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Eddie Joe McMillin, Wayne McGill, Mark Ormon, Don Ward, Bruce Alt, Jeff Green. Expressions of sympathy, for the Morrison family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

