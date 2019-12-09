Patsy Marie Hughey Morrison, 75, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at her home in Ashland, MS. She was born October 19, 1944, to Dee Daniel and Lucy Ozella Rutherford Hughey in Benton County, Mississippi. Patsy taught school for 31 years in the Tippah-Benton School System, where she received numerous Special Honors during her teaching career. She was a member of Beech Hill Church of Christ. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Minister King McCarver officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Patsy is survived by her husband, Darrell Morrison of Ripley, MS, whom she married on April 2, 1965; She also leaves her first cousin: Debbie Metcalfe and an aunt: Ednal Metcalfe both of Tupelo, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Eddie Joe McMillin, Wayne McGill, Mark Ormon, Don Ward, Bruce Alt, Jeff Green. Expressions of sympathy, for the Morrison family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
67°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 9, 2019 @ 5:38 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.