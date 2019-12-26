Sammy Tyrone "Tony" Morrison, 79, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home in Ripley. He was born to Samuel "Sam" and Mary Inez Chapman Morrison in Tippah County - Mississippi. He worked in Law Enforcement for 41 Years and was a faithful member of Chapman Church of Christ. Services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019, at Chapman Church of Christ with Min. Mark Lindley officiating. Burial will follow in Chapman Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019, from 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at Chapman Church of Christ. Tony is survived by his wife: Jane Greer Morrison of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Tina Renee Morrison (Clinton) of Ripley, MS; one son: Tracy Tyrone Morrison (Nina) of Ripley, MS; three sisters: Lavon Carmichael (Butch) of Corinth, MS, Sandra Hopper (Ricky) of Walls, MS, Joan Berryman (Jimmy) of Ripley, MS; five grandchildren: Wendy Page (David), Kaysie Barnes (Shaun), Zack Thornton (Fiancee - Chelsea), Madison Godsey (Jonathan) , Colton Morrison (Fiancee - MaKenzie); seven great-grandchildren, and a special caregiver: Heather Cornelius. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother: Dale Morrison. Pallbearers will be Lannie Hopper, Andrew Hopper, Austin Hopper, David Page, Bryan Hopper, Jerry Brock, Keith Berryman, Sammie Carmichael. Honorary Pallbearers will be T.C. Morrison, Darrell Morrison, Timmy Hurt, Greg Chapman, Brian Rishel, Larry Wood. Expressions of sympathy, for the Morrison family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
