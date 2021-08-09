Stacy Wanelle Morrison, age 53, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born October 22, 1967 to Donald Miller and Wanelle Dodson. Stacy was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. She worked at Sunshine Nursing Home as a nurse's assistant, and worked in the deli at Wal-Mart and Brooks Grocery Store. She worked hard to provide for her family. Stacy enjoyed cross stitching, reading, watching "Dr. Phil", collecting snowmen, playing video games and eating each week at Huddle House with Carl. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at West Heights Baptist Church, with Rev. David Hamilton officiating; burial will follow in the West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Carl David Morrison; a daughter, Danielle Morrison and a son, Christopher Morrison; a sister, Raina Belknap; a half-sister, Kathleen Denise Miller; a brother, Travis Miller and a half- brother, Stephen Bigham; her father and mother in law, Walter and Jean Morrison. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Raina Belknap, Christopher Morrison, Leslie Wilson, James Mahan, Wesley Belknap and Gary Higgins. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM Wednesday at the church.
