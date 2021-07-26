Charlotte Ann Ivy Morrow, 61, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville. She was born January 18, 1960 to Maynard Ivy and the late Patricia Ann Long Ivy. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a 1978 graduate of IAHS. She also graduated from I.J.C. with her Associate's Degree in respiratory therapy which was her career for 30+ years. She was a giver and contributed to people in need all over this county. Her family was her pride and joy. She was devoted to them and would always put herself last. Graveside service only at 10:00 am on Thursday July 29, 2021 at Old Bethel Cemetery with Bro. Darrell Cooper officiating. Survivors include her husband, Kenny Morrow; father, Maynard Ivy; sons, Daryl Kent and Drew (Julia) Morrow; granddaughter, Mia Ann Morrow; nephews, Gary Ivy, II and John (Rachel) Ivy; and several other extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Ann Ivy and a brother, Gary Ivy Pallbearers will be Daryl Kent, Drew Morrow, Justin Yielding, Wes Ivy, Steve Baker, Jake Whitehead Honorary pallbearers are Hugh Ivy, Jack Ivy Jr., Chauncey Leathers, Jimmy Ivy, Billy Gahagan Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
