Costelle Nanney Morrow, 93, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at her Countrywood Manor residence in Mantachie. She was born December 31, 1926, to Ren and Edna Loden Nanney of Mantachie. She was a faithful and longtime member of Mantachie First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Costelle dedicated 73 years of her life to the care of her special needs son, Donny, who brought immeasurable joy throughout his life. Graveside services were held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Walton Cemetery with Bro. Grady Davidson officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Costelle was preceded in death by her husband, Avron Morrow; two infant sons, and more recently, her son Donny, who passed away on August 20, 2020. Survivors include four nephews, Danny, Charlie, Tommy, and Bill Coggins, all of Columbus, MS.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.