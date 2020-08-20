Donny Irvin Morrow, 73, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his home in Mantachie. Donny is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Costelle Morrow. He was preceded in death by his father, A.R. Morrow; his two infant brothers, John and Phillip; his maternal grandparents, Mr. R.F. and Mrs. Edna Nanney; and his paternal grandparents, Mr. John and Mrs. Renie Morrow. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, at the Walton Cemetery with family only in attendance. There will not be a public visitation. Dr. John Adams will officiate the service. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, per his mother's request, donations may be given in Donny's memory to Mantachie First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 159, Mantachie, MS 38855. Condolences may be shared with the Morrow family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
