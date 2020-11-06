Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Miller Morrow, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Fulton on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born August 10, 1930 to the late William Houston Miller and the late Ethel Tubbs Miller. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed Face Book, IPad games, and in her earlier years, she enjoyed crocheting and quilting. Graveside services will be at 4:00 pm on Sunday November 8, 2020 at Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid 19, the family request face coverings and social distancing at the graveside service. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter; Lydia (Bryon) Ruetten of New Lenox, IL, son, Billy (Janet) Morrow of Kenosha, WI, grandchildren; Andrea (Kevin) Gray of CA, Marianne (James) Trent of WI, Melissa (James) Hamel of WI, great-grandchildren; Ethan Hamel, Brianna Hamel, Peyton Trent, Bradley Trent, Katrina Gray, Everett Gray, many nieces and nephews, and a special nephew, David Wouldridge that has been her caretaker since 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband; Frank A. Morrow, her parents, an infant son, 5 sisters; Naomi, Eula Mae, Jimmie Mae, Flora Lee, Pearl, and 5 brothers; Elihue, J.T., Lesley, Bobby, and Chester. Memorials can be made to the following organizations or one of your choice in her memory; American Heart Assoctiation 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital 848 Adams Ave. Memphis, TN 38103 Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
