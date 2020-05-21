83, passed away on Fri., May 15, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Clifton Curtis Morrow, Sr. was born to his late parents, Eber James Morrow and Mintee Buchanan Morrow on Oct. 13, 1936 in Nettleton. Mr. Morrow is survived by his wife; Annie Laura Moore of Amory. His children; Glenn (Angela) Morrow of Bartlett, TN., Christy Moore of Shannon, MS, Clifton (Deborah) Morrow, Jr. of Athens, TN., Lola Morrow of Daytona Beach, FL., Flossie Shelly of Sherman, MS., and James A. Moore of Tupelo, MS. Four step-children; Debra Moore, Willie West, Cassandra West, and Yolanda West. Five sisters; Zana Ulastine Jackson of Kalamazoo, Mich., Mary Nell Hankins of Lansing, Mich., Elaine Baker of Grand Rapids, Mich., Juanella Morrow of Amory, MS, and Lamont (Cathy) Morrow of North Carolina. Three brothers; James A. Morrow of Flint, Mich., Erick (Lois) Morrow of Dorsey, MS., and Lamont (Cathy) Morrow of North Carolina. Fifty four grandchildren/great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Clifton Morrow was preceded in death by his wife Flossie Lee Morrow. Sister; Dreaddy Jones. Brother; George L. Morrow. Granddaughter; Jasmine Morrow and his son; Melvin. The visitation will be Fri., May 22, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel with mandatory gathering policies in place. The service will be Sat., May 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Grove Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
