Thomas "Tom" Wayne Morrow, 87, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Born on August 8, 1932, in Fulton, MS, he was the son of the late Coy Morrow and Jewell Umfress Morrow. Tom graduated Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Community College. He moved to Memphis, TN, in 1951. Tom married Lenta Zoe Garner Morrow on April 12, 1952 and together they had two daughters, Marsha Lynn Holloway (deceased) and Melisa Diane Stroud. He was employed by Layne and Bowler as Engineering Manager for 26 years. This is where his interests in water pumps lead him to a new career. He opened his own business "Jet Pump Repair, Inc." where he designed, built, and invented new ways to improve jet pumps used in Jet Boat Racing. He was never interested in driving a race boat yet he was passionate in figuring ways to improve speed and safety in the sport of boat racing. He was the owner of several race boats, Final Edition, Blown Dollars and the co-owner of boats such as Tennessee Thunder, which all held world racing records. He was well known from coast to coast as "The Pump Man". Tom was a founding member and served on the Board of Directors of the Mid South Drag Boast Association. Some of his other interests were naturally built around speed, like attending Nascar races where he was always cheering on Dale Earndhart, and NHRA races. Tom is survived by his wife, Lynn; daughter, Melisa "Missy" Stroud (L.D.), New Blaine, AR; grandchildren, Andy Holloway (Casey), Amory, MS, Brad Thompson, Austin, AR, Cassie Baldwin (Bill), North Little Rock, AR; great grandchildren, Mac Kane, Saltillo, MS, Noe Holloway, Memphis, TN, Reed Holloway, Amory, MS, Andi Kate Holloway, Amory, MS, Beau and Charlie Baldwin, North Little Rock, AR; brother, Paul Morrow, Smithville, MS; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Marsha Lynn Holloway in 1999; brother, Billy Morrow in 1999. Funeral services for Tom will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville with Bro Wes White officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery, Itawamba County, MS. Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday evening, December 10, 2019, from 5-8 pm at church in Smithville, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
