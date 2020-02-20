65, passed away on Thurs., Feb. 13, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Willie Lee Morrow was born to his late parents, Will Morrow and Lula Daniel, on Oct. 10, 1954 in Monroe Co. Mr. Morrow was also a hospital care worker. Willie Lee Morrow is survived by one sister; Mary L. Minis of Atlanta., Ga. Two brothers; William B. Morrow of Nettleton, MS and Bobby L. Morrow of Arlington, TX. The visitation will be Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., two hours before the memorial service time at 11:30 a.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.