65, passed away on Thurs., Feb. 13, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Willie Lee Morrow was born to his late parents, Will Morrow and Lula Daniel, on Oct. 10, 1954 in Monroe Co. Mr. Morrow was also a hospital care worker. Willie Lee Morrow is survived by one sister; Mary L. Minis of Atlanta., Ga. Two brothers; William B. Morrow of Nettleton, MS and Bobby L. Morrow of Arlington, TX. The visitation will be Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., two hours before the memorial service time at 11:30 a.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you written your will?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.