Dr. Doris Louise Burns Morton, PhD was born to the late Henry and Ada Eubanks Burns on June 21, 1931, in Aberdeen, Monroe County, Mississippi. She departed this life Friday, October 1, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, Mississippi. Her remains were then cremated. She was the last surviving member of the Burns household, which included her parents, 3 brothers; Henry, Raymond, and Calvin and 4 sisters; Azaline, Earline, Josephine, and Ann . Dr. Doris Morton accepted Christ as her personal savior and became a member of Saint Peter's United Methodist Church, where her membership remained. She was very active in the Methodist Women's organization and sometimes played the piano. She graduated from Shivers Vine Street High School as valedictorian of her class. Afterward she graduated cum laude from Dillard University with a bachelor's degree in English. Dr. Morton went on to earn a master's degrees from both Harvard and the University of Texas and a PhD. Degree in Literature from Emory University. She was a college professor at several colleges, where she taught many years before retiring from Auburn University as a tenured professor. Doris was very active in politics on the local and national level. She was a kind and generous person who believed in people, and she did not begrudge anyone. She was loved and will be missed by many. She is survived by a close friend, Rev. Lee Whitley, one niece; Harolyn J. Walker; nephews; Allen Jackson of Indianapolis, Indiana, Oliver Jackson of New Orleans, Louisiana, and others, several other friends and relatives. There will be a memorial service to honor the memory of the late Dr. Doris Morton, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11AM. Services will be held at St. Peter's UM Church, in Aberdeen, MS. There will be a visitation from 10-11 Saturday before services. Westbrooks Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the services.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.