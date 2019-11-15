Jim Morton, 56, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. He was born on October 13, 1963, to Charles and Charlene Miskelly Morton in Tippah County, MS. He was a retired Truck Driver and attended Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 17, 2019, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jack Bennett and Bro. Lane Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens. Visitation Will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and continue Sunday morning at 7:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM. Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years: Robin Quinn Morton of Ripley, MS; one son: Charlie Morton (Hannah of Ripley, MS; one daughter Kate Morton (Richard Roberson) of Ripley, MS; three brothers: Tommy Morton (Sara) of Pontotoc, MS, Eddie Morton (Cindy) of Ripley, MS, Joe Morton of Ripley, MS and his beloved grand dog, Rubi. Preceded in death by his parents, and one brother: Danny Wayne Morton. Pallbearers will be Richard Roberson, Tommy Morton, Joe Morton, Eddie Morton, Dave Quinn, Billy Cribbs. Expressions of sympathy, for the Morton family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
