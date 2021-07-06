Martha Wayne Morton age 87 a homemaker of Catherine, AL. died July 3, 2021 at USA Medical Center. She was born February 18, 1934 in Wheeler, MS to Leonard and Audra Harling Sappington. She was a member of Cottage Church of Christ in Camden, AL. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Billy Lee Morton; two sons, Billy Wayne Morton and Charles Leonard Morton (Ruth); three grandchildren, William Morton (Julie), Heather Furrow (Jason), and Lucy Morton; five great grandchildren, Madisen Phillips, Hayden Morton, Brayton Furrow, Miller Morton, and Hanson Furrow. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Morton. Memorial services will be held at Cottage Church of Christ on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Ron Culp officiating. Graveside funeral services will be held at Booneville Cemetery in Booneville, MS on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Bill Cantrell officiating. Active pallbearers will be Jesse Waller, Jack Jarman, David Sessons, Jerry Davis, Eric Simmons, and Bryan Simmons. Condolences may be offered at www.obryantchapelfh.com. Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
