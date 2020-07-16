Teresa Morton Rasmussen, 60, formerly of Ecru, MS, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Baptist East in Memphis, TN. Teresa graduated with special honors from North Pontotoc High School in 1977 and was in the Beta Club. She graduated from ICC nursing school with her RN degree. Teresa eventually became a travel nurse which led her to California where she met her husband, Rex. They lived in California, then moving to Maui, HI, finally moving to Mississippi, where they called home. Teresa was the most caring person you would ever meet and would give you anything she had. She has a heart of gold and loved her patients. She literally gave her life for them. She was a Covid 19 RN at UMMC-Grenada. She received many awards and accolades during her career. The most recent being the Daisy Award and the recipient of the Nightingale bracelet. We could go on and on but there isn't enough room or time. Teresa dearly loved her family especially her 3 grandbabies. She loved to travel to see God's creation. Teresa loved Jesus and she now resides with Him. She is and will be sorely missed. Teresa is survived by her husband, Rex Andrew Rasmussen; son, Joey Hollingsworth(Sheena); mother, Margaret Morton; sister, Debbie Morton Taylor(Danny); and brother, Mike Morton(Gail); grandsons, Caydin, Geoffrey, and Calvin; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, Geoffrey E. Hollingsworth and father, Billy Floyd Morton. Graveside Service will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 4PM at Friendship Cemetery with Mike Morton officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
