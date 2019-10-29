ABERDEEN -- TERRI Morton, 60, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at NMMC in TUPELO. Services will be on Sat, Nov 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Belle Memorial F.H.. Visitation will be on Sat, Nov 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home.

