Mary D. Mosby

Mary Dean Mosby, 73, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2020 at her home in Saltillo. She leaves behind to cherish her memories nine children, 29 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. The wake will be Friday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home, 427 East Alexander Street, Greenville, Miss. 38702. The graveside funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery on Abide Rd in Greenville.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.