Bobby Joe Moses, 73, met his Maker from his Nettleton residence on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 after a 2-year battle with cancer. Bobby Joe was born in Tupelo on Feb. 13, 1947 to the late Herman Moses and Gertrude Edwards Moses. He grew up in Plantersville on the Sadie J Farm and attended the public schools of Lee County and graduated from Nettleton High School. A patriotic American, Bobby Joe served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged and retired after many years in the HVAC/plumbing contracting business. In 2003, he relocated to Bentonville, Arkansas were he owned Moses Mechanical Contractors, the primary contractor in the building of Walmart Stores across the South. He enjoyed his work and all the people he met along life's way. Bobby Joe was beloved by his children, grandchildren, siblings, and their families. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM today (Sat.), Feb. 22, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be from Noon-service time today. Private burial will be in the Plantersville Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Bobby Joe is survived by his family whom he loved dearly: sons, Michael Moses (Sarah) of Tampa, Fla. and James Matthew Moses of Nettleton; his daughters, Michelle Wallace of Tupelo (Chris, deceased), Tasha Moses, and Cassie Moses, both of Cleveland, TN; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; his siblings, Tommy Moses (Lynda) of Auburn, Jean Collums (Jervis, deceased), and Kay Holland (John Hall) of Nettleton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Gert Moses, and his brothers, Charles Moses and Carl "Doodle" Moses. The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 2 PM today and will be permanently archived thereafter.
