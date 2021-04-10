Doris Ann Moses, 76, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home in Booneville, MS. She was born February 3, 1945, to Frank Hunt and Patsy Hamilton Hunt. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitching and spending time with her family. Funeral Services will be Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 12:00 PM until service time. Bro. Sammy Coker will be officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one son, William Moses of Booneville, MS; mother, Patsy Hunt of Gleason TN; two brothers, Bobby Hunt of McEwen, TN; Roger Hunt of Celina, TN; one sister, Debbie Simmons of Dresden, TN; four granddaughters, Jessica Moore; Brandy Schaum; Ashley Holland; and Elisa Griffin; nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Moses; her father; two daughters, Patricia Holland and Darlene Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean. VA, 22102. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
