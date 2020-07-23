Moses, Stanley D.

Stan Moses, age 86, passed away on July 14, 2020 at his residence in Alpharetta, GA. He had fought a continuous battle with Parkinsons since being diagnosed in 2014.
He was born July 9,1934 to John Calvin and Nettie L. (Williams) Moses in the Salem Baptist Church community. A native Itawambian who never forgot his roots, or his lifelong friends in Mississippi. He was a graduate of Itawamba Junior College, Fulton, MS and Florence State Teachers College, Florence, Al. He was a lifelong educator in Fulton County GA, an avid athletic coach and high school principal. He is survived by his daughter, Stacey Ray Moses, Tampa, FL, siblings: John Moses, (Anita) Winthrop Harbor, IL; Kelly and (Dolores) Moses, Saltillo MS; Sylvia and (Bill ) Arnold, Muscle Shoals Al, many neices, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Calvin and Nettie Moses, brothers Brice Moses, Bill Moses, Shelby Moses, Dwight Moses and sister, Etoice Franks. Internment was July 16, 2020 at Green Lawn Cemetary and Mauseleum in Roswell GA.
